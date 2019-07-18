Alexandria residents warned of utility scam

After Alexandria Utility Systems employees received multiple reports about a utility scam the City of Alexandria wants to warn residents.

The scammers are telling customers that their utility services will be disconnected if they do not immediately pay their outstanding charges over the phone by debit or credit card or by purchasing a “green dot” card.

The City of Alexandria and Alexandria Utility Systems employees do not call residents and demand payment over the phone, nor does the city ask customers to purchase pre-paid “green dot” cards.

If a City of Alexandria customer receives a call demanding payment, they should hang up and contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.