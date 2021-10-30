Alexandria residents rally up in hopes of helping one local family

[Alexandria, LA] A community came together to raise money for one Alexandria man, Donald Wilkinson, who suffered a traumatic brain injury during a police chase back in 2019.

The organizer and pastor of Mt. Triumph Baptist Church, Reverend Randy Harris, says he and others would like to help the family in every way possible including over $800,000 in medical bills.

“It’s getting close to Thanksgiving and Christmas, and they just really need our support,” said Harris.

Family and friends came to volunteer, pick up plates and raise money for his recovery. According to Harris, the fundraiser collected nearly $2,000 on Friday afternoon.

“It’s been a tremendous outpour from the community; we’ve had approximately 150 to 200 orders that have been pre-ordered for this event,” said Harris.

To contribute to Donald Wilkinson’s fundraiser, contact Sidney Wilkinson at (318) 623-6545.