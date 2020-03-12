Thursday, March 12, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Alexandria Police warn citizens about new scam

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Solicitation Scam
Alexandria, La. (March 12, 2020) – The Alexandria Police Department has been made aware of a scam in the City of Alexandria which involves people soliciting funds using Chief Jerrod King as a reference.

If you are contacted by anyone trying to solicit funds using the Alexandria Police Department or any of the Officers as a reference it is a scam and not authorized by this agency.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

You May Also Like

Multi-agency detail leads to 19 arrests

Jojuana Phillips

Bank Robbery suspect in custody

Jojuana Phillips

Ft. Polk soldier pleads guilty to 2018 homicide

Jojuana Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DISH CUSTOMERS: KLAX has been removed from DISH. Click here for updated info.