Alexandria Police warn citizens about new scam
Solicitation Scam
Alexandria, La. (March 12, 2020) – The Alexandria Police Department has been made aware of a scam in the City of Alexandria which involves people soliciting funds using Chief Jerrod King as a reference.
If you are contacted by anyone trying to solicit funds using the Alexandria Police Department or any of the Officers as a reference it is a scam and not authorized by this agency.
If anyone has any information, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.