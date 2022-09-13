Alexandria Police Union Endorses Catherine Davidson for Mayor

The Alexandria Police Officers Union has endorsed city council president Catherine Davidson for Alexandria Mayor marking the first time the Union has endorsed any candidate for public office. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more about this historic endorsement.

Local 833 the APD Union has endorsed Davidson for mayor following the mayoral forum they held on September 1st. In a letter to Davidson, they say they voted to endorse her because of her continued, vocal and active support of the men and women of APD; the issues they have faced in the past and continue to face; and her commitment to public safety.

The letter goes on to say “We trust and look forward to working with you on matters of public safety and mutual concern, including: officer retention and recruitment, compensation; deficient and worn out equipment; increased training, community policing, and the lack of specific, departmental budgeting to fully address the diverse needs of a modern law enforcement agency—all of which have contributed to the current public safety crisis.”

In a post on the Catherine Davidson for Mayor Facebook page Davidson wrote, “I am honored and humbled to receive this historical endorsement… Thank you for your courage and commitment to the safety of Alexandria… I look forward to a collaborative implementation of our plan to address the issues facing the Alexandria Police Department which will change the direction of Alexandria’s public safety crisis… Thank you for your support of our vision and thank you for your confidence in my plan and my ability to lead Alexandria.”

The slate of candidates for mayor includes Davidson, Mayor Jeff Hall, former Mayor Jacques Roy, local businessman Lorenzo Davis, Sr., and newcomer Harry Hayes.

Election day is November 8th. Early voting begins October 25th and ends November 1st.