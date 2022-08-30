Alexandria Police Release Comprehensive Crime Plan

The Alexandria Police Department released a comprehensive plan on their operations and mission to fight crime and maintain public safety in the city. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on the plan that has been in effect but is consistently evolving.

A statement released on the APD Facebook page has verbalized six broad areas of focus, or pillars, with evidenced-based strategies for each. It begins “Alexandria Police Chief Ronny Howard wants the citizens of Alexandria to know that APD has been working diligently to combat crime in the city.”

The department says the action plan aims to be a living document to be revised annually or as needed.

APD spokesman Lane Windham explains,

“That’s some aspects that we’re looking into to try to improve service he had put together along with some of his staff some bullet points that we’re going to try to implement in the months ahead to try to get our service to be a little bit better to involve the community a little bit more.”

In the overview it states that crime is often caused by conditions which are outside the direct control of the police and the successful execution of the plan requires quote “active participation, cooperation and investment by a wide range of stakeholders including city leadership… federal and state law enforcement partners, community and faith-based organizations… and community partners themselves.” It goes on to say, “there is an absolute urgency to comprehensively address violent crime specifically gun violence that disparately impacts our communities.”

The six crime plan pillars are Community Involvement and Engagement, Crime Suppression (which includes participation in the interagency Rapides Area Drug Enforcement group), Recruiting, Retention, Accessing Crime Data for Strategy and Public Transparency and lastly Management of Department.

Windham says a new computer program for reporting crimes is a part of the plan.

“We’re implementing a computer program now in fact that’s what we are working on today so that citizens can be able to live time go into a website and see exactly where some of the crimes are happening here that way if maybe they see something happened, they can go back and check maybe their own video or whatever they have at that location may be able to help us out in solving a crime.”

The Alexandria City Council is also working on a 10-point plan to address crime and public safety based on similar plans in bigger cities like New Orleans.