Yesterday afternoon, Keiser Law Offices emailed a copy of a Cease and Desist Letter that had been sent to Mayor Hall concerning the use of pictures and video of Officers in his campaign ads without their permission. We have called the Mayors office but have yet to get a statement from him.

Click here to read the letter: Corr – Out – Jeff Hall for Mayor 22-10-31 Cease Desist re APD officer images (003)