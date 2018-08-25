Alexandria Police Officer Charged with DWI

Alexandria – Early on the morning of August 23, 2018, an officer with the Alexandria Police Department was arrested for driving while intoxicated. The officer, who was off-duty and driving a privately-owned vehicle, was pulled over by the Louisiana State Police on Highway 28, near Wal-Mart. The officer was then arrested and charged with Improper Lane Use and DWI-1st Offense.

“It’s not an easy thing to hear about, when one of your officers is charged with a crime,” said Chief Jerrod King. “Nevertheless, we have a duty to hold ourselves accountable to the public, and to own up to it when one of us makes a mistake. In this case, the mistake is a criminal act, and we will not tolerate that behavior from our officers.

“As law enforcement officers, we have to live with a higher level of scrutiny of our actions, and that means it’s necessary for us to hold ourselves to a higher standard. Actions have consequences, and our officers must face those consequences like anyone else. This is a very serious matter to us and will be addressed through proper disciplinary procedures.”

The officer, Corporal Austin Butler, 30, has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.