Alexandria Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Gerald L. King in Homicide Investigation

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, at approximately 4:55 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Vance Avenue in reference to 44-year-old Lakeshia Davis being found deceased from apparent stab wounds.

The Alexandria Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for 58-year-old Gerald L. King for one count of Second Degree Murder in connection with this case. King is described as a black male 5’9”, 150 lbs.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.