Alexandria Police Department Reacts to National Law Enforcement Day

Law enforcement officers of every rank have chosen a profession that puts their life on the line every day for their communities.

They’ve answered a call to public service that is demanding and often unappreciated.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how one police officer feels about Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is dedicated to thanking officers for the daily sacrifices they make for their communities.

Alexandria Police Lieutenant Lane Windham says, “We’re here to make sure the law is enforced and if something happens to you, that the person is caught and is appropriately handled.”

Lane Windham says there are numerous ways citizens can show their appreciation to police officers.

“A lot of people will put blue lights outside their houses, wear blue ribbons, blue shirts, anything with the color blue. Blue nationally is the color of law enforcement.”

He says by doing more in the community, people can see police in a more positive light.

“Last summer, or the summer before, we would go all over the city and address some of the community watch, and some of the community groups. We’re gonna try to get some of those groups to come to APD now so we can address their concerns. A lot more community involvement.”

Windham says he loves the support from the community.

“As long as you have something blue worn or blue displayed, it shows that you appreciate us, and we appreciate that.”

Make sure you celebrate your fellow police officers today!