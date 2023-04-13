Alexandria Police Department is investigating complaints involving multiple victims of alleged sexual misconduct

Alexandria, LA (04/12/2023)

APD Detective Division recently arrested 18-year old male Evan Livaccari, from Alexandria, LA, for 1-Count of Misdemeanor Sexual Battery involving one victim, and 1-Count of Felony Sexual Battery for a second victim.

More charges may be pending as this is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.