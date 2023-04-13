Thursday, April 13, 2023
Latest:
Headlines 

Alexandria Police Department is investigating complaints involving multiple victims of alleged sexual misconduct

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Alexandria, LA (04/12/2023)

APD Detective Division recently arrested 18-year old male Evan Livaccari, from Alexandria, LA, for 1-Count of Misdemeanor Sexual Battery involving one victim, and 1-Count of Felony Sexual Battery for a second victim.

More charges may be pending as this is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

You May Also Like

Suit Filed Against Former LC Prez

KLAX-TV ABC 31

City of Leesville Announces Alternatives to Trick-or-Treating

KLAX TV, ABC 31

High water temporarily closes boat launches on Red River

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *