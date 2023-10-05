Alexandria Police Department celebrates ‘National Night Out’ with community

ALEXANDRIA, La – The Alexandria Police Department and The Alexandria Zoo partnered up to celebrate “National Night Out.”

“Everybody here is so nice,” said Khori Fisher.

The purpose of the Night is for the community and local law enforcement to get together and celebrate each other.

“This is one opportunity that we have where the interaction with police and the community is lighthearted, fun, and we like that,” said Alexandria Police Department Corporal Anthony Deshautelle.

The Alexandria Police department along with other community organizations gathered to share smiles and even some sweet treats.

“They are so nice, and they gave me some candy,” said Fisher.

The opportunity to have lighthearted interactions with local law enforcement offers the community more comfortability with their local officers.

Kiersten Means is Khori Fishers mother and she says that her sons perception of the police changed after meeting the officers.

“It made me feel great when we walked in because he looked at me and said, ‘Mommy,’ he was trying to get my confirmation to see if he could say something to them [the police]. But when they started giving him prizes, he was like, ‘okay, I got it.’”

The police and community alike both have the same goal in mind on a night like ‘National Night Out’ says Rebecca Moulden

“Well, I always say God can’t come down and serve the people, so he has us here on Earth as his hands to serve others.”

