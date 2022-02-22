Alexandria Police arrest juvenile in connection to shootings at event center

Alexandria, La. (APD) – The Alexandria Police department has arrested a juvenile in connection with a shooting incident that occurred Saturday night in the 2100 block of Lee Street resulting in the death of a 17-year-old male and injuries to two other people.

Officials say APD received several calls regarding fights at Club 318 followed by calls of shots fired at the club. Two people, a 16-year-old male, and a 19-year-old male, each had gunshot wounds to the leg. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment. A 17-year-old male had a gunshot wound to the upper torso and died at the scene.

This is the second shooting at the site this week. On Friday night a 17-year-old male was injured when he was shot outside the club while in his car.

Alexandria detectives are investigating both incidents. If anyone has any information about either of these cases or if anyone has information that would help solve other local crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.