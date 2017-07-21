Alexandria Officer Earns Title of “Lawman of the Year”

On Thursday, the Kiwanis Club and local law enforcement awarded James David King the title of “Lawman of the Year,” and presented him with a special plaque.

Deputy Chief Green spoke to the Kiwanis Club about recent trends in Alexandria and answered questions about the state of law enforcement and about the APD.

Chief Green read a letter out loud that had been written by woman, who in April found herself in a ditch with her car submerged during the heavy rains in Alexandria. Corporal King and his partner arrived and saw the vehicle mostly submerged. So, he went into the water and pulled her free from the car as that water rose to her chin.

Due to the Corporal’s courageous act, he earned the title of “Lawman of the Year.”

KLAX ABC31 News