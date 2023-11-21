Alexandria native Alex Smith to perform Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

ALEXANDRIA, La –Alex Smith says he is Louisiana Country to the bone.

“I go back and listen to these old videos of me whenever I’m like little bitty country through and through, man.”

Surrounded by music from a young age, he says he was destined to be an artist.

“I’m the third-generation musician in my family. We’re just crazy. People that can’t stay away from a guitar, I guess, is what it boils down.”

From listening to his grandfather and dad play, to helping his dad with music equipment, he says he’s a product of his surroundings. But what really struck a chord with Smith was a popular video game.

“My story is kind of lame in the sense that Guitar Hero came out, and that was the thing that pushed me into it, man. I started playing at a friend’s house and kind of caught the bug and then started playing around the house.”

Now Smith lives in Nashville pursuing a passion and a full-time career in country music.

His pursuit seems to be paying off… as he works with Dolly Patron’s producer. He even performed as her opening act, and also Garth Brooks and Laney Wilson….. now, he’s the star of his own little piece of the Macy’s Thanksgiving day parade.

“I can’t believe we’re going to be getting up and going to be in front of all of those people on a national stage to be representing CENLA, to be representing Louisiana. And the fact that it’s going to be me, and my music as well has just been overwhelming.”

The stage is set for smith to debut his music, new EP, represent Louisiana, but most importantly give people a taste of the sound of his Central Louisiana Home.

“It’s a real blessing to get to call it home and get to be shown in this life and representing home as well.”

The Louisiana State float and Alex Smith will join the parade festivities this Thursday beginning at 7:30 a.m. Smith’s new EP “Boot shake” is available on all major streaming platforms.

