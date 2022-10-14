Alexandria Museum of Art Welcomes the Public to Participate in the Farm to Forest Plein Air Festival

The Alexandria Museum of Art invites the public to celebrate their signature fundraiser, the Farm to Forest Plein Air Festival.

This festival will bring artists to Central Louisiana to paint outdoors.

Artists will be in the city and surrounding farms, nurseries, and Kisatchie National Forest, painting the abundant natural beauty of the area.

On October 16th, the public is invited to the palette party where they can buy the original paintings.

Director of the Alexandria Museum of Art Catherine Pears tells us why they started the outdoor painting event.

“So, we were looking for something that was resilient, that would go with our mission here at the museum, and to build pride and community.”

The festival will start at Inglewood Farm with a Quick Paint Challenge.