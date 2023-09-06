Alexandria Museum of Art Seeks Artists to Paint Outdoors at the Farm to Forest Plein Air Festival

The Alexandria Museum of Art invites the public to celebrate their signature arts event, the Farm to Forest Plein Air Festival.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how this festival impacts local artists.

The En Plein Air Festival brings artists to central Louisiana to paint outdoors.

Art Museum Director Catherine Pears says, “We’ve had numerous artists that have signed up again from last year, but we also have a good influx of new artists. So, the comments that we get the most common is how friendly everybody is in our community and how much they enjoyed the host families they stayed with.”

25 artists from 8 different states will paint the natural beauty of the area.

“It opens with a quick paint on Thursday evening, the first night of the festival. This gives artists the opportunity to get warmed up. They have 2 hours to paint one painting.”

Each category is designed to challenge the artists in a different way.

“They have Friday and Saturday to paint wherever they like. We do have several sponsors that have offered purchase awards for certain locations, so the artists will be sure to go to those locations and paint paintings that might win those purchase awards.”

Pears says over 80 people bought paintings at the palette party last year.

“That’s a really fun evening and it’s really impressive to see all the beautiful paintings of our community on display at one time.”

The museum is looking for host families for artists during the festival.

The festival will be held from October 12th to 15th in downtown Alexandria.