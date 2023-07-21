Alexandria Museum of Art Inspires Campers to Become Weavers

According to a report for the American Arts, art education promotes decision making and cultural awareness.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how art can positively influence children’s lives.

Every year, the Alexandria Museum of Art hosts a camp to inspire young artists.

Art Instructor Cindy Blair says, “The kids have been making art in the galleries and what we do is every day we discuss a piece of art. For example, this piece, pure piece by artist Tanis Myers, and it’s a weaving piece. So, the children have been creating weavings.”

One camper says, “They made me a weaving board and I went under and over all over and over again, then I cut the white strings, then I took it off, so it made this.”

Camper Ally Louviere says, “My favorite part would probably be doing the blind art and the portraits.”

This year, campers learn more than weaving.

Blair says, “They got to practice curating their own little exhibition, and now they’re going to finish up some pieces and they’re actually going to curate their own exhibition for their families.”

Their focus is to teach them how to relax and have fun.

Camper Layla Madison says, “My favorite part was weaving, making sculptures, and helping people.”

Blair says weaving supports fine motor skills and creativity.

“It’s been really, really fun for them to be in the galleries and be surrounded by this amazing art and be inspired and make cool stuff.”

Campers will enter all their artwork in a competition.

Art camps will continue in the summer for children of all ages.