Alexandria Museum of Art announces details and registration for their fall fundraising event Cenla Art Odyssey

The Alexandria Museum of Art announces their fall fundraising event Cenla Art Odyssey. The event

rescheduled for Saturday, November 7th is designed to engage the community in a day of fun, teamoriented competition exploring Central Louisiana while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Cenla Art Odyssey participants must register Family, LSUA Student, Adult or Corporate teams and

race to complete a series of challenges. “You will want a variety of skills on your team.” said Catherine

Pears, executive director of the Alexandria Museum of Art. “Some challenges will be physical, some

will be creative and others will require a bit of thinking or exploring!” Teams will post completed

challenges to a private Facebook group to track their progress throughout the competition culminating

in an awards ceremony. Top prizes include Healthy Living packages and a Craft Brews, BBQ, and Blues

party in partnership with local vendors. In addition, all Cenla Art Odyssey winners will receive a free

one-year family membership to The Alexandria Museum of Art. Event details and registration can be

found on the museum website and Facebook page.

Cenla Art Odyssey demonstrates The Alexandria Museum of Art’s continued commitment to delivering

high quality virtual experiences as well as digital education and community programming. Visit AMoA

online for exhibitions, educational/community programs, and special events at themuseum.org.