Alexandria mother seeks closure in fatal shooting of son

[Alexandria, La]

One Alexandria woman, Undreka Spearman, is asking for community support in finding her son’s killer, Lentavius Hall.

It has been one year since Spearman lost her son to an act of violence. Ever since she received that devastating call, she has dedicated every Thursday to fighting for justice. She says the fight will continue until someone is held accountable.

“His kids are one day going to have to deal with this, and I don’t want them to have to deal with this when they get older. I want them to deal with this when they’re young so that they can grow into what’s happening. I don’t want them to get to the place where they’re teenagers and find out who did this to their dad”, Undreka Spearman, Mother of Lentavius Hall.