Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Latest:
Community News 

Alexandria Middle Magnet concerned about teacher shortages

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Members of the Louisiana Board of Regents (Regents) and Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) received a preliminary report from the Teacher Recruitment, Recovery and Retention Task Force (Task Force), elevating discussions of solutions to address multiple years of declining enrollments in teacher preparation programs around the state and across the nation.

Exit interviews with teachers leaving the profession in Louisiana indicate 74% of teachers are retiring, transferring to another school system or leaving the profession due to personal reasons. Meanwhile a national survey showed 32% of teachers say they plan to leave the classroom earlier than expected, suggesting burnout post-pandemic. (Source: Gosner, 2021)

You May Also Like

Mardi Gras Season Starts This Week

KLAX TV, ABC 31

March is National Kidney Month

Jacque Murphy 0

Rapides Parish Fair Starts Wednesday

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *