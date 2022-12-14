Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy and City Council Hold First Meeting

Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy attended his first city council meeting as mayor. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and spoke with the mayor and a councilman.

It’s been about a week and a half that Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy has been on the job, and he tells me he’s hit the ground running implementing his 100 day plan. Tuesday was his first city council meeting as mayor.

Roy said, “So I felt like tonight there were a lot of big ticket items, items that can be controversial if you will, and there was what I would call a good spirited debate but absolute cooperation, everything done with great intent on all involved. And I could not have been more pleased with my first council meeting back.”

The mayor highlighted the things that the council and administration view as top priorities.

“I think the most important thing is we seem to be coalescing around the 100 day plan at least as a plan of work if you will. It doesn’t mean that that’s what everybody says is what they agree. I do thing that all the council agrees that public safety number one, basic services utilities you can clearly see it right behind it as number two, and I think what you heard is exactly what our plan was in running for office which that followed third but closely behind is how are you going to create opportunity for people that is new and maybe doesn’t exist today.”

District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington said he’s excited to be working with the new administration.

“Moving forward it’s a great feeling today having this new council meeting, having new council members, having a new administration and a new mayor. It’s like Christmas Day opening up new gifts.”

Washington is glad the mayor has a detailed plan for the first 100 days and looks forward to helping him implement that plan.

“One of the new things I look forward to is working with an administration that has vision and us actually being able to see that vision with the mayor’s 100 day plan. Everything’s laid out and so it’s like putting a puzzle together, we have all the pieces and now we can put it together to get our city moving forward.”

This was also District 4 Councilwoman Lizzie Felter’s first council meeting. She was called upon to lead the invocation.

Everyone I spoke with thought the meeting was a great first effort for a new chapter for Alexandria.