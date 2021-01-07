Braylon Dozier was charged with First Degree Murder in 2017 was sentenced by Judge Chris Hazel on a plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter. Judge Hazel also sentenced Dozier to 25 years each for two counts of armed robbery and two years for a count of illegal use of a weapon. Alexandria police said Dozier shot and killed Steven Allen, 25, on Beatrice Street while he was delivering pizza. Dozier’s sentences will run concurrently.