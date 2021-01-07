Alexandria man who fatally shot pizza delivery driver in 2017, sentenced to 40 years
Braylon Dozier was charged with First Degree Murder in 2017 was sentenced by Judge Chris Hazel on a plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter. Judge Hazel also sentenced Dozier to 25 years each for two counts of armed robbery and two years for a count of illegal use of a weapon. Alexandria police said Dozier shot and killed Steven Allen, 25, on Beatrice Street while he was delivering pizza. Dozier’s sentences will run concurrently.