Alexandria Man Wanted in Connection With Friday Night Shooting

Alexandria, LA (03/25/2023)

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has identified the suspect in the shooting that took place last night, March 24st, in the Webster Street area.

At approximately 11:20 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of Webster Street in reference to reports of gunshots, and someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 25-year old male from Alexandria, LA, that had been shot, laying near the front door of a residence. The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, and was treated for his non-life threatening wounds.

Today, Alexandria Detectives identified the suspect in the shooting as Delmonte Dreon Zone, a 23-year old male from Alexandria, LA. He now has active warrants for his arrests for 1-Count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, and 1-Count of Possesion of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.