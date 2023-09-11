Alexandria Man Wanted For 2nd Degree Murder
On Sunday September 10th, 2023, Patrol Deputies responded to the 400 block of Browns Bend Road in Alexandria, in reference to a report of a victim suffering a gunshot wound.
Acadian Ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital where they received treatment. However, at approximately 3:30 AM, September 11th, the victim, identified as Brandy Joyce Hanks, 41 of Browns Bend Road, Alexandria, LA, died of her injuries.
Sheriff’s Detectives identified the suspect as Richard Scott Dauzat, 43 of 405 Browns Bend Rd, Alexandria. Detective’s first secured an arrest warrant for Dauzart for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and searched for him throughout the night, locating the vehicle he fled the scene in.
Detectives have since upgraded the charges to 2nd Degree Murder.
Dauzart is a white male, 43 years of age, 5’10” tall, 200 pounds with green eyes and black hair. Detectives say they are continuing following leads and Dauzart should be considered armed and dangerous.
Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Dauzart. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of RICHARD SCOTT DAUZART, they are asked to contact RPSO at 318-473-6700, Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867 or local law enforcement
NEVER ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND A FUGITIVE YOURSELF. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF THIS FUGITIVE, PLEASE CALL THE NUMBERS GIVEN ABOVE.
