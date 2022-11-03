Alexandria Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearms

ALEXANDRIA, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Treymon Daykeem Reed, 29, of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 72 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of firearms.

Reed was indicted in February 2022 and pled guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on August 10, 2022. The charges stem from two separate incidents that occurred in the Alexandria area. The first occurred on September 15, 2020 when an officer with the Alexandria Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle being driven by Reed.

During the stop, officers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked if there was any inside. Reed told officers that he had thrown it out the window and consented to a search of the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, officers found a large bag of marijuana, 62 marijuana cigarettes, 194 oxycodone pills and a Sig Sauer 9mm magazine with two rounds of ammunition.

The second incident occurred on February 1, 2021 when an officer with the Alexandria Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for running a stop sign. The driver was determined to be Reed. When Reed stepped out of the vehicle, the officer noticed Reed had a large object in his pants pocket. A pat down was performed, and officers discovered two large bags of suspected marijuana in his pants pocket. Officers later also recovered a loaded Glock 9mm pistol and $13,000 cash between the driver’s seat and center console.

Reed had prior felony convictions for second degree battery in 2013 and assault by drive-by shooting in 2009 and was therefore, prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition. The firearms and ammunition recovered from both traffic stops were analyzed by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The case was investigated by the ATF and Alexandria Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamilla A. Bynog.