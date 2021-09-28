Alexandria Man Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

Rapides Parish – On September 27, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Cheri Street. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 78-year-old Victor Coutee Jr. of Alexandria.

The initial investigation revealed a 2021 KIA Sorento, driven by Coutee, was traveling southbound on Louisiana Highway 1. For reasons still under investigation, Coutee failed to yield to a northbound John Deere Combine (Tractor) blocking the southbound travel lane with a large agricultural implement. As a result, Coutee struck the implement head-on.

Coutee, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the John Deere Combine was not injured in the crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated 41 fatal crashes resulting in 43 fatalities.