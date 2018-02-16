Alexandria Man Kicked in Door and Burglarized Home

Press Release – On February 7, APD officers responded to a residence in the 5400 block of Mansour Ave to a report of a burglary. Officers taking the report noted that the door had been kicked in, and multiple items had been stolen, including electronics. After the report was submitted, the case was turned over to the detective division for further investigation.

Detectives following up with the case were able to locate some of the stolen property, which had been sold to a second-hand dealer on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria. Detectives were able to collect the stolen property from the store and identify the suspect who had sold the property.

On February 12, detectives located the suspect, identified as Bobby Pierce, who was brought to the police station for questioning. Following the interview, Pierce was charged with Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.