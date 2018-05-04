Alexandria Man in Custody Involving Vehicle Fatalities

Press Release – On Friday, March 30, around 11:40 pm, APD officers responded to a vehicle crash on Broadway Avenue on the I-49 overpass. As a result of the crash, two people, a 27-year-old woman and her 6-year-old son, were killed. Crash investigators and crime scene investigators were called out to the scene to conduct an investigation, which included a DWI investigation as is standard practice in a crash involving a fatality.

Chemical samples were sent for analysis on April 3, and the results were returned to APD on April 16. Investigators obtained a warrant for the at-fault driver, identified as John Scott, on April 18. Based on information that Scott was in California, APD investigators contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in locating him. When they were unable to locate Scott, APD investigators made contact with the US Marshal’s Office for assistance in locating him.

On May 1, investigators were contacted by Scott through his attorney, who agreed Scott would return to Louisiana. On May 3, Scott made contact with investigators in Alexandria and was taken into custody. He was charged with two counts of Vehicular Homicide, and one count each of 1st Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring, Reckless Operation of a Vehicle, Driving Under Suspension, Red Light Violation, and Possession of Marijuana-1st Offense. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.