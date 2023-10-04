Alexandria man in custody after shooting Pineville resident

On October 3, 2023 at 1:35am, the Pineville Police Department responded to 100 Fox Street in reference to a subject that had been shot multiple times. Officers determined that the victim was sitting outside an apartment, when a subject walked up, shot him and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After further investigation it was determined that Cortavius Hicks, black, male, 24 years old, of Alexandria was the shooter.

Officers located Mr. Hicks in the 2600 block of LA 28, Pineville where he was taken into custody.

Cortavius Hicks was arrested for Attempted 1st degree murder, Possession of a firearm by a felon, Possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, Possession of CDS II (2 counts), Illegal carrying of weapons with drugs and Possession of paraphernalia. Mr. Hicks is being held at Rapides Parish Detention Center with a $570,000.00 bond.