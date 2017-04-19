Alexandria Man Drowns at Cotile Lake

On Monday, dispatchers received a call of a reported drowning at Cotile Lake Recreation Area, and search efforts continued until around 10pm on Monday night.

Capt. Tommy Carnline, RPSO Public Information Officer: Witnesses said that the subject swam out toward a buoy, and about half-way there, he went underwater and did not resurface. After we got out there, this turned into a, instead of a search and rescue, it was a recovery operation; because we believe the victim to be deceased. We did recover the victim last night around 10:00. His name is Travis Savage; he’s 29-years-old from Alexandria. It’s just a terrible tragedy. He was out there with his family, and it was supposed to be a fun day. It ended in tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Savage family and his friends.

At this time, the cause of this drowning is unknown.

