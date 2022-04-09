Alexandria Man Convicted of Child Sex Crimes

Yesterday Kendarius Sewell, of Alexandria, was found guilty as charged on six counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Sentencing has been set for May 11, 2022.

A statement from Attorney General Jeff Landry is as follows:

“This verdict would not be possible without the prosecutorial efforts by my Assistant Attorneys General Steve Martin and Jeff Traylor and the investigative work by our Louisiana Bureau of Investigation. My office and I will continue to do all we can to arrest and prosecute those who manufacture, distribute, and possess sexual abuse images and videos of children.”