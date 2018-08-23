Alexandria Man Charged with Sexual Battery and Stalking

RPSO – On August 7, 2018, patrol deputies responded to a complaint of a battery of an employee at a local restaurant in Pineville. According to the victim, the suspect, identified as Travis Wayne Sherman, 47 of Alexandria, touched the victim inappropriately while they were working their shift.

Deputies took the initial report and during the background investigation of the suspect, it was learned he was a registered sex offender. Detectives from the Kolin Sheriff’s Station conducted their investigation and through that investigation, they were able to establish probable cause that supported the original allegations.

Detectives obtained a warrant on Sherman for Simple Battery, Sexual Battery and Stalking. On August 14, 2018, with the assistance of the United States Marshal Violent Offender Task Force, Travis Wayne Sherman was located and taken into custody without incident and arrested on the active warrants. Sherman was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at this time in lieu of a $15,000.00 bond.