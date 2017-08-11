Alexandria Man Charged With Second Degree Murder For Attempted Drowning

Press Release – On August 8, just before 1 am, APD officers responded to a residence on Irish Lane, to a report of a woman knocking on doors in the area, saying someone was trying to kill her. Officers arrived and contacted the victim, who had several injuries, including scratches and bite marks. According to information provided to police, the victim had been at home and got into an argument with her boyfriend. During the argument, the boyfriend became enraged and beat her and choked her, then opened a bottle of hair remover and poured it down her throat. The boyfriend then apparently forced her into the bathtub and turned on the water while forcing her down, attempting to drown her. The victim was able to get out from under him and run out of the house, at which time she began knocking on neighbors’ doors.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the bathtub faucet still running and the tub had overflowed, flooding part of the house. The suspect had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival in a black SUV. While they were on scene, however, the black SUV returned to the area and officers initiated a traffic stop. A woman was found driving the vehicle, and was asked if the suspect was inside. The woman said several times that the suspect was not, however, when officers looked through the window, they could see him lying down on the back seat. The suspect was removed from the car and placed in custody.

The male suspect, identified as Michael Freeman, 24, of Alexandria, was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder. The female driver who attempted to conceal Freeman within the vehicle was identified as Yolanda Franklin, 30, of Alexandria, and was charged with Obstruction of Justice. Both were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.