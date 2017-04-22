Alexandria Man Charged with Manslaughter

The Alexandria Police Department made an arrest in the death of a homeless man last Saturday.

The suspect is 44-year-old John Matthews of Alexandria. He is charged with Manslaugher in the death of 27-year-old Anthony Session. Police say Session’s body was found in a yard in the 1800 block of East Texas Avenue on April 15th. Alexandria PD say the investigation determined the two men had been involved in an altercation.

Matthews remains in jail with no bond set on the Manslaughter Charge.

