Alexandria Man Charged with Kidnapping & Attempted Armed Robbery

Pineville Police arrest, 48-year-old Quenton Whitby, for kidnapping and attempted armed robbery after the victims collided with a state police car to get help.

Police say Whitby jumped into the back of a car Friday afternoon on Military Highway and ordered the driver to leave. The driver saw a trooper and swerved in hopes of getting his attention but hit the police unit.

Officers say the suspect fled and was located a short time later inside a Taco Bell on Military Highway.