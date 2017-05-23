Local Headlines Top Stories 

Alexandria Man Charged with Kidnapping & Attempted Armed Robbery

KLAX TV, ABC 31
Quenton Whitby

Pineville Police arrest, 48-year-old Quenton Whitby, for kidnapping and attempted armed robbery after the victims collided with a state police car to get help.

Police say Whitby jumped into the back of a car Friday afternoon on Military Highway and ordered the driver to leave. The driver saw a trooper and swerved in hopes of getting his attention but hit the police unit.

Officers say the suspect fled and was located a short time later inside a Taco Bell on Military Highway.

 

