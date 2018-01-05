Alexandria Man Charged with Home Improvement Fraud

Press Release – On December 01, 2017, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of Home Improvement Fraud that occurred in the Pineville Area. According to the initial complaint, in October 2017, Billy Ray Miller, 78 of Alexandria was paid to perform contract work at the complainant’s residence. Approximately two months passed during which Miller did not complete the contracted work.

Due to the nature of the allegations the case was forwarded to detectives for further investigation. Sufficient probable cause was established and a warrant was granted for Miller’s arrest in reference to Home Improvement Fraud.

On December 28, 2017, Billy Ray Miller of Alexandria, Louisiana was taken into custody without incident. Miller was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to the warrant. Miller was release later that day after posting a $10,000 Bond.

Arrestee: Billy Ray Miller, 78, Alexandria, LA

Charges: Home Improvement Fraud