Alexandria Man Charged with Attempted First Degree Murder

UPDATE:

After further investigation, detectives learned that the initial reports of two gunshots were incorrect. Detectives learned that the two subjects, a male and female, were struggling over the female’s phone. The male subject drew a gun and fired a shot, which apparently went through his hand and into the female subject. The male subject was arrested after receiving medical treatment. Gerald Carr, 28, of Alexandria, was charged with Armed Robbery, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

INITIAL RELEASE:

On July 13, at around 2:30 pm, APD responded to a report of a shooting at a business in the 700 block of MacArthur Drive, near Elliott Street. Officers arrived and learned that two subjects had been shot while inside a vehicle parked on the parking lot. The incident apparently stemmed from an argument over personal property belonging to one of the subjects that the other subject would not return. According to information received by officers and detectives, one subject was shot, then a struggle ensued over the gun, then the other subject was shot.

The vehicle was removed from the scene, and was found at another location and processed as a crime scene. Both subjects sustained apparently non-life-threatening injuries, and are receiving medical attention. Detectives are still investigating the matter, and charges have not been filed at this time.