Alexandria Man Charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Alexandria – On June 10, around 1:30 am, APD officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Madison Street. The caller had reported to APD Dispatch that a man at the house was armed with a knife and threatening the life of a family member.

Officers arrived on scene and the man, identified as Keldrick Ford, saw officers and stepped outside, where he complied with officers’ orders and disarmed himself. He was taken into custody, but would not explain what had happened or answer any questions. Officers located Ford’s family member [name withheld], who had non-life-threatening injuries allegedly sustained from the knife. The family member was examined by medical personnel.

Detectives were called out and conducted their investigation, after which Ford was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder.