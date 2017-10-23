Alexandria Man Charged for Exposing Himself

Press Release – On October 12, around 11:30 am, APD officers responded to a business on Wimbledon Blvd, to a report of a man exposing himself. Officers arrived and were directed toward the man, who was still inside the business. Witnesses reported that the man was wearing see-through clothes and he had approached women and directed their attention toward his genitals.

Officers approached the man and immediately saw that he was wearing see-through shorts, and that his genitals were clearly visible. They escorted the man outside to the parking lot, when he began saying he was sick and urinated on himself. Shortly thereafter, the man jumped up and ran from the officers, crossing Wimbledon and stopping traffic. The officers caught the man in another parking lot on Metro Drive and took him into custody.

The man lied about his name, but officers were able to properly identify him as Nathaniel Wesley, 27. He was charged with Obscenity, Obstructing a Public Passage, and Resisting an Officer, and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.