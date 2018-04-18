Alexandria Man Breaks into Rental Storage Buildings

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from a homeowner that has a security system with cameras, that someone was stealing items from his house in Dry Prong. Sergeant Danny Hebert arrived and didn’t see anyone at the house. Across the street are rental storage buildings and Sgt. Hebert noticed a man loading items from a storage building into his vehicle.

Sgt. Hebert discovered that the man had actually broken into two storage buildings and the man’s girlfriend had been across the street stealing items from the home.

Brodie Johnson, 37-years-old, of Alexandria, was arrested for 2 counts of Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Trespassing. The girlfriend was identified as Mandy Wilson of Alexandria and warrants have been issued for her arrest.