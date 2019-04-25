Thursday, April 25, 2019
Alexandria man arrested on battery and rape charges

Jojuana Phillips

The suspect, 37 year old Justin Gillespie, was booked into the Rapides Parish detention center for one count each of first degree rape, second degree kidnapping, domestic abuse battery strangulation, criminal damage and two counts of domestic abuse battery.

His arrest comes after Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a disturbance on April 24th.

The victims stated that Gillespie had committed a domestic battery and criminal sexual acts upon them.

Gillespie left the residence prior to deputies’ arrival.

Detectives established enough probable cause to support the initial allegations and Gillespie was later located in the Lecompte area where he was taken into custody.

He’s being detained at the detention center with a $228,500 bond.

