GPSO – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report that a woman was sitting in her vehicle in the parking lot of a business, when the passenger side door opened and a male got in the passenger’s seat. The man threatened to shoot the lady in the face and she ran out of the car and called 911.

Isaac Williams, 41 years old, of 2805 Overton Street, Alexandria, was arrested for Terrorizing and Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle.