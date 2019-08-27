Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Local Headlines 

Alexandria man arrested for stalking, attempted home invasion

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

An Alexandria man has been arrested after deputies received a complaint in reference to stalking and attempted home invasion.

32 year old William Slaughter has been arrested and charged with one count each of felony stalking and attempted home invasion.

Along with three counts of contempt of court and one count of contempt of court in Grant Parish.

Deputies received the complaint from slaughter’s former girlfriend.

He was located and booked on August 21st and released on August 24th after posting a $25,100 bond and served with an order of protection.

