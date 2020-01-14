Alexandria man arrested for solicitation of murder

Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office: On December 17th, 2019, deputies received a complaint in reference to allegations of murder for hire.

Deputies took the initial report and Detectives were assigned the case for further investigation. During their investigation, detectives developed Brandon Wade Beck, 44, of Alexandria as a suspect. Through their investigation detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations. A warrant was granted for Beck’s arrest in reference to (1) One Count – Solicitation for Murder.

On December 19th, Beck was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Following Beck’s arrest, Detectives executed a search warrant at his residence located in the 5200 block of Rue Notre Dame in Alexandria. Beck was released from the Detention center on December 23rd, after posting a $150,000 Commercial Bond.

Arrestee:

Brandon Wade Beck, 44

5241 Rue Notre Dame Alexandria, LA

Charge(s):

(1) One Count – Solicitation for Murder