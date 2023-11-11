Alexandria Man Arrested for Solicitation of a Minor

Rapides Parish– On November 8, 2023, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) conducted an undercover (UC) investigation into the solicitation of a minor from an online dating application. LSP UC, posing as a 14-year-old male, was contacted by an adult male for sexual intercourse. The subject was identified as 31-year-old Noel Cabrera of Alexandria, LA.

As the investigation progressed and with the information obtained, LSP SVU secured an arrest warrant from the Rapides Parish 9th Judicial District Court for computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

On November 9, 2023, Cabrera was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office DC1 without incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

LSP SVU works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.