Alexandria man arrested for sexual abuse of an animal

Alexandria, LA (01/27/2023)

Alexandria Police Detectives arrested a suspect last night for sexually abusing an animal after it was reported that the crime was videoed and posted on Facebook.

At approximately 06:00 PM on 1/26/23, the Alexandria Police Detective Division began an investigation after the Facebook post was reported. The investigation led to the arrest of 23-year old Noah Tomlin of Alexandria, LA. Tomlin was charged with 1-Count of Sexual Abuse of an Animal.

The owner of the dog and the Humane Society were notified of the incident.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

