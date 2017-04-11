Alexandria Man Arrested for Muder in a Drug Related Death

An Alexandria man is arrested for murder in connection with a heroin overdose death. 39-year-old Derrick Dwayne Berry is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Colby Knapp who Alexandria police say died of a fentanyl-related overdose while trying heroin.

Alexandria, LA – On March 26, 2016, Colby Knapp made the fatal decision to experiment with heroin and thereafter, took his last breath on this earth.

21-year-old Knapp, who by all accounts was an accomplished student and athlete, died of a fentanyl-related overdose while trying heroin, likely for the first time. In the early morning hours of March 26, emergency personnel responded to an Alexandria Motel. Knapp had been the passenger in a car when he became unresponsive and the driver pulled over and called for help.

Unfortunately, the extensive efforts taken by EMTs who responded could not bring him back. For over a year, investigators with the Alexandria Police Department, with the assistance of the F.B.I. Safe Streets Task Force, tirelessly investigated Knapp’s death in an attempt to identify and hold accountable the dealer of the drugs that resulted in Knapp’s death.

On April 7, 2017, Alexandria Police Detectives arrested Derrick Dwayne Berry, 39, of Alexandria for the offense of Second Degree Murder of Colby Knapp. Berry, who was already in the Rapides Parish Jail on other drug-related charges, was booked without incident on the warrant signed by a Ninth Judicial District Judge.

As chronicled by the February 13th press conference announcing the arrest of Kendrick Davis for the fentanyl-related-death of another unfortunate victim in Alexandria, the Alexandria Police and Central Louisiana Law Enforcement will spare no effort in order to seek out the dealers of this lethal combination of drugs. Cenla law enforcement agencies are committed to holding those responsible for putting this poison on our streets accountable. As such, this is the second arrest for Second Degree Murder related to deaths arising out of fentanyl-tainted heroin distribution.

Chief Loren Lampert said of the Berry arrest:

“We wish this would be our last arrest under these circumstances – but know that is not likely. As long as these criminals continue to intentionally deal this poison on our streets, we will turn over every rock, interview every person, and review every piece of possible evidence in an effort to find you, arrest you for the murderer you are, and make sure that the prosecution has enough evidence to remove you from our community for the rest of your life. As we said earlier in the year – our recommendation is issue a recall on this poison you’ve dealt. Because for every dose you distribute, there will be that chance that it will be the cause for our diligent pursuit of your identity, our seeking you out, and when we find you, you will be held accountable. The tragic death of Colby Knapp is the perfect example of why one time is too many when it comes to these drugs. Your first experiment could very well lead to your last breath on this earth.”