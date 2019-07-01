Alexandria man arrested for juvenile sex crimes

An Alexandria man has been arrested after deputies received a report of criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles in the Alexandria area.

20 year old Landon Fulcher has been arrested and charged with 1 one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and 4 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Detectives were able to identify Fulcher as a suspect through their investigation, which included interviews with the victims.

He was taken into custody on June 17th and is currently being held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center with a $150,000 bond.