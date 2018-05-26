Alexandria Man Arrested for Impersonating a Peace Officer

Press Release – On May 20th, 2018, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a complainant in reference to receiving messages from someone identifying themselves to be a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective. The person sending the messages was attempting to get the complainant to contact them by phone, not simply respond to the text messages.

The complainant believed that Keith Wayne Ranburger was the person sending the messages. A deputy attempted to make contact with Ranburger at his residence to discuss the complaint, but he fled on foot when the deputy knocked on the front door. The case was turned over to Sheriff’s Detectives for further investigation. Through their investigation, detectives did confirm Ranburger did flee the residence when the deputy attempted to make contact. Detectives also confirmed that the messages were being sent by Ranburger. Warrants were obtained by detectives for Ranburger’s arrest and, after he was released from the custody of another parish on an unrelated matter, Ranburger was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for one count False Personation of a Peace Officer. He was later released on a $1500.00 bond.

“With the rash of phone call scams of people saying they are deputies or detectives, we take these complaints very serious” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “The public gives us their trust and we work hard each and every day to earn and keep that trust. If someone calls you, texts you or attempts s to communicate with you in any way other than standing in front of you and you have a question, always call us. It is always better to be safe.”