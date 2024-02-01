Alexandria man arrested for drive-by shooting on Fred Loop

Alexandria, LA for release (2/1/24)

On Friday, January 26, 2024, at approximately 11:55 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 600 block of Fred Loop in reference to a residence that had been hit by gunfire. On Wednesday, January 31, 2024, the Alexandria Police Department arrested 18-year-old Jamarral Williams of Alexandria LA in connection with this case. Williams was charged with one count of Assault by Drive-by Shooting, one count of Illegal Use of a Weapon or Dangerous Instrumentalities, and one count of Criminal Damage to Property.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

